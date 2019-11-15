Peachy keen cocktails
The cocktail Call Me Peachy bagged the top prize in The Greatest Mix - F&N Drinks Creation Challenge 2019.
Miss Chow Ying Shun, a first-year Nitec in hospitality operations student at the Institute of Technical Education College West, mixed four F&N juices with red grapes and topped it off with mint leaves and peach slices. The 18-year-old said the drink was a toast to strong women.
