Peeping Tom case at NTU being investigated: Trespasser, 19, alleged to have taken photos in male toilet

An NTU spokesman said the man “is neither a student nor employee of NTU”.

A peeping Tom case in a male toilet at a hall of residence in Nanyang Technological University (NTU) has surfaced, in the midst of a debate on how sexual misconduct cases in universities should be handled.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said it received a 999 call for assistance at 1.11pm on Sunday, with the caller alleging a man had taken photographs of another man in a shower at the hall's toilet.

A 19-year-old man, who is not a resident of the hall, is being investigated for criminal trespass, the police added.

An NTU spokesman said the man in question "is neither a student nor employee of NTU".

He said several students helped to detain the man.

MUTUAL SUPPORT

"NTU believes in building a culture of mutual support where students are encouraged to watch out for one another."

Surveillance cameras cover most of the common areas in the halls of residence and campus security also patrol the halls regularly, he added.

It is understood that the incident took place in NTU's Hall 3.

This comes as the National University of Singapore (NUS) is being criticised by members of the public and students for its handling of a recent case of sexual misconduct.

The issue came to light after Ms Monica Baey, 23, a third-year NUS communications and new media undergraduate, had said on Instagram last week that she was filmed showering at Eusoff Hall of residence in November last year.

Meanwhile, some NTU halls of residence, including Hall 16 which is sited near Hall 3, have sent circulars to residents to inform them that the men's toilets would be accessible only by using their hall key fobs, or electronic keys.

Previously, only women's toilets required fob access, said Hall 16 president Wilson Toh.

But the 22-year-old, a second-year electrical engineering student, felt it was not much of a deterrent as people "would be able to enter the toilet regardless of whether a fob access is required if they were already able to enter the hall".

A better deterrent would be to install cameras along the walkway leading to the toilets, he suggested.