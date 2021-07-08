People who took Sinovac will still be excluded from perks for now

Members of the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, which Mr Ong Ye Kung (right) co-chairs, yesterday outlined how restrictions could be further eased for fully vaccinated people when half of Singapore's population is fully vaccinated.

People who have received the Sinovac Covid-19 jab continue to be excluded from perks such as testing exemptions as there is insufficient data to show how effective the Chinese jab is against the Delta strain, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

Mr Ong said there must also be a differentiation between those who received the Sinovac jab and those who took the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines under the national vaccination programme, when Singapore hits the milestone of having half of its population fully vaccinated.

The multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, which Mr Ong co-chairs, yesterday outlined how restrictions could be further eased for fully vaccinated individuals when this milestone is reached - possibly by the end of the month.

For instance, those fully vaccinated could dine in groups of eight at eateries. But people who got the Sinovac vaccine would not qualify.

"But once we reach an even higher level of vaccine coverage, we will have stronger herd protection, which means vaccine effectiveness may be less of a factor," Mr Ong said.

"And therefore, in time, we should be more inclusive in allowing vaccinated people or some partially vaccinated or unvaccinated people to participate in bigger events."

People who have received the Sinovac vaccine are not included in Singapore's national vaccination tally, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday.

Only those vaccinated with the Moderna and Pfizer/Comirnaty vaccines are counted.

As of July 3, one dose of the Sinovac vaccine has been given to 17,296 people.

However, MOH said those who have received the Sinovac vaccine will have the record reflected in the National Immunisation Registry.

SPECIAL ACCESS ROUTE

Sinovac is being administered here under the Special Access Route to enhance overall vaccination coverage. A total of 31 private clinics have been selected to administer it.

Mr Ong noted that people have opted for Sinovac as they cannot or are uncomfortable with taking mRNA vaccines but added that they, too, are contributing to Singapore's resilience.

"Unfortunately, when we consult the experts, there's just not enough data to show how effective Sinovac is against Delta," he said. "I hope this data will emerge soon and allow us to make an assessment."

Those who have received one or two doses of an mRNA vaccine under the national vaccination programme are not eligible to receive the Sinovac vaccine from the Government's stock, unless they were allergic to the first dose of the mRNA vaccine, MOH said.

Those who had allergic reactions can opt to get the Sinovac jab but only at a public hospital clinic.

Conversely, those who have taken the Sinovac jab or other types of vaccines, and still wish to take the mRNA vaccines under Singapore's national vaccination programme can do so, though data on the effectiveness of using two different vaccines is still lacking.