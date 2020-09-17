People’s Park Complex, People’s Park Centre visited by Covid patients

People's Park Complex and People's Park Centre were visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The malls were added to a list of places visited by cases from the community during their infectious period. The visits were made on Sunday.

MOH provides the locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health for two weeks from the date of visit.

Two new cases in the community were reported yesterday.

Both patients are work permit holders and were detected from rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who live outside dormitories. They tested positive on Tuesday.

TWO-YEAR-OLD BOY

Two new imported cases were also announced yesterday. Both arrived from India.

One is a two-year-old boy, an Indian national and a long-term visit pass holder, who tested positive on Tuesday. He arrived here on Sept 3.

The other is a Singaporean woman, 50, who returned on Sept 12 and tested positive yesterday.

Both patients had been placed on 14-day stay-home notices upon arrival and were tested while serving their notices at dedicated facilities.

Migrant workers in dormitories made up the remaining 23 of the 27 new patients announced yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,514.

MOH said it removed one case from the case count following further investigations.

The patient, identified as Case 57,107, had tested negative twice following an initial positive test result.

Investigations by laboratory experts and an expert panel assessed that his first test result was a false positive, said MOH.

It added that all necessary public health actions had been taken earlier and neither the patient nor his contacts had been exposed to risk of infection due to the initial classification.

By the numbers

27

New cases

2

New cases in community

2

Imported cases

57,514

Total cases

27

Deaths

71

Discharged yesterday

42

Total in hospital

56,940

Total recovered