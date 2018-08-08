Peranakans celebrate National Day at Orchid Extravaganza

(Above) Retiree Jackie Sam uses brittle vintage beads and extremely fine needles for her beadwork.

As the nation celebrates its 53rd birthday, a unique local community has also joined the festivities.

The Peranakan community, through Gunong Sayang Association, is collaborating with Gardens By The Bay for the whole of August to showcase a line-up of Peranakan cultural activities.

The activities, taking place amid the Orchid Extravaganza floral display at the Flower Dome, include traditional Peranakan beadwork demonstrations and poetry singsong performances.

Retiree Jackie Sam, 70,will be creating an adaptation of a Peranakan tile design, with embroidery of phoenixes and roses, for the demonstrations.

The experienced needlecrafter has completed 40 beadwork pieces over the last 25 years.

Madam Sam uses brittle vintage beads and extremely fine needles for her beadwork, which can be challenging for the self-taught beadworker, who frequently uses reference books to pick out designs to replicate.

Her most memorable artwork is an exquisite ceremonial collar, which she spent four months stitching by hand.

Madam Sam told The New Paper: "Peranakan beadwork is beautiful. We have such a rich culture to be proud of."

Likewise, Mr Frederick Soh, 50, centre manager, and Miss Audrey Tan, 52, music teacher, will be performing a dondang sayang at the Orchid Extravaganza.

Dondang sayang is an emotional poetry form sung to a musical tune, in the form of four-liner poems, using Bahasa Baba.

The uncommon language Bahasa Baba is a complex mixture of Hokkien and Malay.

Mr Soh only decided to learn Bahasa Baba after watching a traditional play with his mother.

He said: "Exposure to these traditions is very important."