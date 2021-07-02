Singapore

Perks for vaccinated people not meant to be discriminatory: Minister

Perks for vaccinated people not meant to be discriminatory: Minister
Currently, those who are fully vaccinated are exempt from pre-event testing for certain events. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Jul 02, 2021 06:00 am

Perks for vaccinated individuals, such as being exempt from pre-event testing for certain events, are not meant to be discriminatory.

Rather, this differentiation between the vaccinated and unvaccinated is necessary from a public health standpoint as Singapore moves towards creating a sense of normality with endemic Covid-19 as an end goal, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in an exclusive interview with The Straits Timesyesterday.

The authorities see this differentiation in terms of risk, whether someone has a higher or lower risk of getting infected and passing on the virus, Mr Ong said. He stressed that vaccination will not just protect the individual, but also the person's family and the whole of society.

When most have taken their jabs and everyone who wants to take the vaccine has received it, there will then be good justification for this group of vaccinated people to have some privileges, such as things that they can do in bigger groups, in closer settings, Mr Ong explained.

While details have yet to be fully ironed out, the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 provided some examples of such perks last week, such as allowing overseas travel without stay-home notice, as well as larger group gatherings here.

Right now, those who are fully vaccinated are already exempt from pre-event testing for events such as live performances and wedding solemnisations. All participants and spectators for this year's National Day Parade will also have to be fully vaccinated.

More Covid-19 measures could be eased on July 12
Singapore

More Covid-19 curbs may ease on July 12

Related Stories

Ong Ye Kung hopes 70% to 80% of population can be vaccinated

Hougang cluster among four closed; four new community infections linked to previous cases

Self-isolation and self-testing could be the new normal: Minister

However, there will be social aspects that need to be managed so that nobody feels excluded, such as for families with young children who cannot receive the vaccine yet, Mr Ong said.

"And so I think we would also need to think through these issues to see whether some dispensation is appropriate." - THE STRAITS TIMES

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

coronavirus