Pet services like basic grooming, physiotherapy to resume from June 2

Pet establishments will be allowed to offer basic grooming services, as well as animal physiotherapy and rehabilitation services, from June 2.

Other non-essential services and businesses, such as pet sitting, daycare, walking, boarding and sale of pets, will remain closed for now.

The phased approach is to ensure businesses resumed in a safe manner after the circuit breaker period.

According to a media statement by the National Parks Board yesterday, all service providers resuming operations must put in place safe management regulations to minimise crowding and ensure sanitation and hygiene standards.

This includes issuing staggered appointments to customers and split-team arrangements for staff.

For grooming services, pet establishments will be allowed to provide cleansing services for hygiene purposes, such as teeth brushing, emptying anal glands, ear cleaning, medicated baths, nail clipping and maintenance of skin, fur and feathers.

For pet birds, clipping of flight feathers and beak trimming will be allowed.

Treatments prescribed by veterinarians will be permitted as well.

However, cosmetic pet grooming such as styling of fur and spa baths will not be allowed.

Pets that require physiotherapy and rehabilitation for the management of chronic joint and muscle conditions, or as part of their recovery post-surgery will be allowed to receive treatments, with a referral from their veterinarians. - HARSHITHA SMRUTHI L. KANDAKUMAR