Petrol pump prices up to the pre-circuit breaker level

Pump prices fell to their lowest in years last year, but crept up as the economy reopened.

Petrol pump prices have gone up to what they were before the circuit breaker, hitting their highest in almost a year.

A litre of the most popular 95-octane petrol is now retailing at $2.19 at all stations except SPC, which charges $2.15, according to fuel price tracker Fuel Kaki, an initiative of the Consumers Association of Singapore.

The 92-octane grade is retailing at $2.15 - except at SPC where it is going for $2.11 - while the 98-octane grade is retailing at between $2.53 (at SPC) and $2.61 (at Shell).

The so-called premium 98-octane grade is retailing at between $2.75 (at Caltex) and $2.83 (at Shell).

The price of diesel is now $1.84 a litre, except at SPC where it is $1.81.

The prices, all before discount, are at levels just before Singapore's circuit breaker to control the spread of Covid-19 started last year. The pandemic resulted in a crash in global oil prices.

During the circuit breaker, which lasted from April to early June last year, pump prices fell to their lowest levels in several years, with the 92- and 95-octane grades slipping below $2 a litre.

But pump prices started creeping up as the Singapore economy reopened.

Oil and refined products have since rebounded strongly too.

Pump price increases usually get many motorists hot under the collar, but car owner Leslie Chang said they do not affect him as he no longer needs to fill up.

The 57-year-old watch dealer said he charges his two Hyundai electric cars at his office, and his average monthly power bill is $230.