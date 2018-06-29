‘Phantom’ bookings: Ryde lodges report

Ride-hailing platform Ryde has filed a police report after receiving thousands of "phantom" bookings from fake accounts - including some allegedly made by rival Grab.

More than 2,000 cancelled bookings have been made from more than 300 fake accounts on its app in the last two months, the company said yesterday.

Ryde first started noticing the fake bookings early last month after it launched its private-hire car service RydeX, the firm's operations and community engagement head Shaun Wu told The Straits Times.

He added that drivers had submitted feedback regarding numerous cases of rider "no-shows". The accounts had no prior activity and attempts to contact the riders via the e-mail addresses and phone numbers provided proved unsuccessful.

Mr Wu added that the mode of payment for these trips was cash, preventing the firm from tracing the users through their credit card details.

"As an interim measure, Ryde has been conducting user audits to eliminate these fake accounts and also informed drivers to look out for and report the incidents," he said.

In a copy of a police report lodged on Tuesday, seen by ST, Ryde claimed it had traced some of the bookings back to IP addresses belonging to three companies, one of which was rival Grab.

A Grab spokesman said last night that the firm was investigating the matter.

Ryde has also notified the Land Transport Authority, as well as the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore, which said it was looking into the matter.

Mr Wu declined to say whether the firm would be beefing up its cyber security further, or pursuing legal action.

He estimated that Ryde drivers have lost about $50,000 in income because of phantom bookings.

Last week, it was reported that in Indonesia, ride-hailing rivals Grab and Go-Jek may have lost millions due to fake bookings.