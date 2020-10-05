Photo contest showcases unity of schools during Covid-19

Photos from the Caring Beyond Measure story and A Thrilling Ride (above).

Covid-19 has affected schools' landscape and this year's Our Schools, Our Stories photo contest reflected what school life was like before the pandemic, as well as how schools embraced the new normal.

Organised by the Ministry of Education (MOE), this year's contest - based on the themes Priceless Moments, My School Community as well as a new theme United as One - saw 1,768 entries from 248 schools, the highest number of entries and schools taking part since the contest started in 2018.

Said MOE director of schools Liew Wei Li: "Some of the photos showcase the students' indomitable spirit and courage flexing in the turbulent storm.

"Others illustrate the wide range of valuable experiences that our students cherish, while some show the dedication of our educators in nurturing our students to adapt and remain united in the face of adversity."

Photos submitted by the staff at MOE Kindergarten @ Fernvale won in the Best Photo Story category under United as One.

Despite facing challenges when safe management measures were implemented, there were also beautiful moments to capture, said English teacher Ervinna Leong Si Jie about the photo story entitled Caring Beyond Measure.

By capturing the warmth and smiles behind the masks, she and two other teachers, Ms Deng Jinghong and Miss Siti Raudhah Haidir, hope to show the young children can abide by the simple yet necessary measures, and inspire the public to continue to stay resilient.

Miss Rachel Ng Wei Qi, a second-year student photographer in Saint Andrew's Junior College (SAJC), said she wanted to present a photo story that "is a recollection of what I feel best represents the most memorable times in SAJC". Her entry, A Thrilling Ride, depicted moments such as mass morning exercises before Covid-19. Her photos won SAJC the Best Photo Story in the Youth Category for Priceless Moments.

All 30 winning entries are being displayed in Yishun until Oct 22. The six-month travelling photo exhibition will then move to Admiralty before heading to five other housing estates.

Location details can be found at www.moe.gov.sg/osos.

"Covid-19 has disrupted many aspects of our lives. Yet our students and staff remain positive," said Ms Liew.

"These are the moments we share and celebrate with everyone in Singapore."