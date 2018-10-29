Photos of groom in election-themed wedding gatecrash a hit online

Entrepreneur Benny Ong (fifth from left) and his friends dressed up as PAP election candidates.

The groom wore white and had a flower garland round his neck.

Entrepreneur Benny Ong, 32, the groom in the online photos of a wedding gatecrash party, whose members dressed up as People's Action Party (PAP) election candidates, said the idea for their white outfits came from friends familiar with his penchant for expressing his opinions.

He told The Straits Times yesterday: "My friends know me for being an authoritative and opinionated person and that I am interested to be a Nominated Member of Parliament.

"Logistically, (the attire) was not difficult to pull off... My wife and I thought it sounded cool and that it would be fun," said Mr Ong, whose bride is business owner Rachel Tan, 27.

A photo of Mr Ong's gatecrash party in the Yishun-Sembawang area was posted by him on Facebook last Friday.

It shows him and eight of his friends dressed in white short-sleeved shirts and pants.

Some of them are wearing flower garlands.

SIGNBOARDS

Several also carry signboards that mimic election campaign posters, with a logo consisting of a circle and an exclamation mark in a colour scheme similar to the PAP logo.

Mr Ong said his friends came up with the idea for the gatecrash theme about a month ago.

Mr Ong's gatecrash photo attracted comments from Nee Soon GRC MPs K. Shanmugam and Louis Ng, who congratulated him on Facebook.

Although the wedding, which took place last Friday and Saturday, went well, Mr Ong has a lingering regret.

"By the time we thought of the gatecrash idea for the groomsmen, the bridesmaids had already bought their dresses," he said.

"If we had thought of it earlier, we would have asked the bridesmaids to be dressed in blue and to carry hammers," he said, referring to the colour and symbol of the opposition Workers' Party.