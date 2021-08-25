Pick up surgical, N95 masks from malls and supermarkets from Aug 26

Masks can be collected at selected Sheng Siong, Prime, Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets, and all nine FairPrice Xtra outlets.

From tomorrow, Singapore residents can collect free masks at 15 CapitaLand malls and selected supermarkets islandwide.

The month-long distribution exercise is the fifth by Temasek Foundation and will be the first time medical-grade disposable masks are distributed.

The foundation said this is in view of the more infectious Covid-19 variants that have emerged.

There are more than 130 collection points. People can check https://stayprepared.sg/ staymasked for the location nearest to them, collection hours and current stock levels.

Each household can collect 50 medical-grade surgical masks and 25 N95 respirator masks, which will be packed in boxes.

Eleven of the 15 participating CapitaLand malls will offer digital queue systems so that shoppers can join the queue virtually and check the queue length.

A CapitaLand spokesman said more than 500 members of its staff will be helping the public with the collection. The masks can be collected at the malls' customer service counters from 11am to 8pm.

Masks can also be collected at selected Sheng Siong, Prime, Cold Storage and Giant supermarkets, and all nine FairPrice Xtra outlets.

FairPrice said it has put in place floor markings, in-store posters and announcements to remind customers to maintain safe distancing.

UTILITY BILL

Shoppers can also pick up their masks from express checkout counters at 13 participating Cold Storage outlets and customer service counters at five Giant outlets.

Residents are reminded to have their physical or electronic Singapore Power (SP) residential utility bill or account numbers ready when they visit the collection points.

They can help their friends and neighbours collect the masks, as long as they have their SP bills or account numbers.

Those who deprive others of collecting the masks by fraudulently obtaining and misusing their personal information will be dealt with by the law, said the foundation.

It also gave the assurance that each collection point has a steady supply of masks and is restocked when needed.

"Although a collection point may run out of masks temporarily, there is sufficient stock available, and residents can either visit the next nearest collection point or come back on another day."