Pigeons attacked with blow darts, Acres appeals for info

Two rock pigeons were shot down with blow darts at 864 Jurong West Street 81.

The case of animal cruelty was brought to the attention of wildlife group Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) when a concerned member of the public rescued an injured pigeon with a 10cm dart in its body on Feb 28.

Deputy chief executive of Acres Anbarasi Boopal told The New Paper that the team found a second pigeon with two darts in its body, but the bird flew off.

A case has been filed with the Singapore Police Force and National Parks Board for investigation, Acres said.

This was the first time Acres had seen birds attacked by blow darts, said Ms Anbarasi, 37.

A blow dart is a projectile typically fired from a tube with a force created by one's breath.

She said: "We have taken the pigeon in and are making sure it is eating well before removing the dart.

"Some people have tried to punish birds that fly into their homes by tying cable ties to their legs, which can often result in the feet dropping off. But we have never seen blow darts being used before."

Blow darts are listed as a controlled and prohibited item under the police licensing and regulatory department. Unlawful possession of such permissible items in any public place may constitute an offence.

Acres has appealed for information, asking the public to share relevant photos or videos to acrescrime@gmail.com.