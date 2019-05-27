Singapore

Pillion rider, 70, killed in motorbike accident on TPE

In a video, two men can be seen lying motionless on the road shoulder. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO
May 27, 2019 06:00 am

A motorcyclist was arrested after his pillion rider was killed in an accident on the Tampines Expressway towards the Pan-Island Expressway early yesterday.

The pillion rider, 70 was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The 60-year-old motorcyclist was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, the police said.

He was later arrested for causing death by a rash act.

In a video circulating on messaging app Telegram, two men can be seen lying motionless on the road shoulder several metres apart.

Debris lies scattered on the road, but the motorcycle is not seen.

It is understood that the motorcycle had crashed into the road's central divider.

Chinese-language evening daily Lianhe Wanbao said a few drivers stopped their vehicles to provide help.

