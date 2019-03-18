Pilot project launched to help the needy eat healthier food

A project to help lower-income groups eat better will encourage them to buy healthy foods and feature cooking demonstrations and prominent displays of nutritious options.

The pilot project launched by the Health Promotion Board (HPB) is expected to help about 200 families in Kembangan-Chai Chee.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs Amrin Amin said yesterday that the project makes "incremental changes" to diets to improve health.

Mr Amrin said at a one-day supermarket event in Chai Chee: "Habits are not easy to change. It takes time to wean (people) out (of) sugar."

The pilot project, which runs till June, includes guidelines for donors on picking healthier food products for beneficiaries. An HPB spokesman said it will work with donors to review the food products in donation packs and recommend how to improve the nutritional quality.

The pilot project complements neighbourhood initiatives such as the 100=50 one that gives poorer families a 50 per cent discount for groceries at an invite-only, pop-up supermarket once a month.

At the temporary supermarket, six HPB-trained volunteers teach the beneficiaries how to read food labels and make healthier purchases.

Lower-income groups here have poorer health than the general public, according to two recent Singapore General Hospital studies on those who live in rental flats.