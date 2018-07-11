Pilots to form heart in the sky for National Day

(From left) Major Lloyd Lin, Major (NS) Freddie Lim-Ng and Captain Paul Matthew are pilots participating in the National Day 2018 fly past.

Using smoke trails from their F-16s, two military pilots will shape a heart in the sky on Aug 9, declaring love for Singapore on its 53rd birthday.

The manoeuvre is part of a display that the Republic of Singapore Air Force will be putting up for this year's National Day celebration at Marina Bay.

A total of 26 aircraft, including helicopters, fighter jets and transport planes, will take part in the show - the biggest air force contingent to fly over Marina Bay.

They will perform the traditional state flag flypast, as well as manoeuvres and formations like a bomb burst and diamond.

On the precision required for the formations, air participation committee chairman Low Say Sim said at a media interview yesterday: "Everything is down to seconds.

"A lot of coordination is needed between teams."

Major Lloyd Lin, 34, one of the two pilots involved in the heart manoeuvre, said coordination is his biggest challenge.

"Both (pilots') pacing and cadence must be correct," said Maj Lin, adding he has been practising weekly for the past 21/2 months.

The last time the air force performed a similar manoeuvre was in 2008.

Besides the two F-16s, an F-15 jet, painted blue as part of the air force's 50th birthday celebration later this year, will round up the aerial performance with a G-shaped turn before a vertical climb to 8,000ft.

The air force will also be saluting the nation with a bomb burst, which will see pilots fanning out in a uniform fashion.

One of the six pilots in the bomb burst, Major (NS) Freddie Lim-Ng, said he and his colleagues are in the difficult process of perfecting the salute.

"Imagine flooring the accelerator with another car beside you while trying to maintain the same position ," he said.

"Every small, little minute difference will be amplified (in front of the audience)... so we are still working on it."