Pink dolphins sighted off Pulau Semakau

Mr Quek Wei Teck and his friends spotted a pod of at least six dolphins off Pulau Semakau on June 16.

In his 10 years of going fishing, Mr Quek Wei Teck has never come across anything like it.

He was with six friends on a yacht off Pulau Semakau last Saturday afternoon when they saw something jump from the water.

"All of us stopped fishing and rushed to the front (of the yacht)," said Mr Quek, 39, who owns a fishing academy.

As they got closer, they were treated to the sight of at least six dolphins, one of which appeared "a bit pinkish in colour", he told The Straits Times yesterday.

FROLICKING

As the yacht inched slowly towards the pod to let the fishing enthusiasts get a closer look, the dolphins continued frolicking in the water.

"The nearest we got was about 10m to 20m," Mr Quek said. "We had been there many times, but it was our first time seeing dolphins."

Mr Stephen Beng, chairman of the Nature Society (Singapore)'s Marine Conservation Group, told ST that the dolphins sighted were Indo-Pacific humpbacked dolphins, or pink dolphins - named after the colour they grow into with age.

This species of dolphins are common in Singapore waters, and have been observed around the southern islands, Mr Beng said .

"It's good that these dolphins are commonly spotted in our reefs," he added.

"It is important for us to be aware of their existence in our waters, and that they are part of our reef ecosystem."