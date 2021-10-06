Pioneer of Singapore’s floral arrangement scene dies at 74

Mr Michael Ong Teong Seng, who spent more than 40 years of his life dedicated to his craft, died of complications due to Covid-19.

When Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat threw a wedding banquet here in 1987, he turned to Singapore's most esteemed florist at the time.

Mr Michael Ong Teong Seng, the founder of florist shop Fleuridee, was a pioneer of the floral arrangement scene here.

Last Saturday, the 74-year-old died from complications due to Covid-19.

Mr Ong had spent more than 40 years of his life dedicated to his craft, having opened Fleuridee at Shaw Centre in the 1970s.

His sister, Mrs Lillian Clonts, 63, said he built a name for himself with his artistic creations, building up his base of clients among the office workers in the area. "The secretaries on their lunch break would find his floral arrangements creative and so would order from him, and some became regular customers."

Mr Ong was also the appointed florist for many visits here by foreign dignitaries.

These included state visits by former US presidents, the Sultan of Brunei and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

He is described by friends and family as a man of quick wit and humour who brought joy to everyone he crossed paths with.

His niece, Ms Vera Ong, 51, who works in the sports industry, described him as Singapore's premier florist in his heyday. "He had an amazing wealth of knowledge when it came to flora and botanics," she said. "You could take a picture of any flower and he could tell you exactly what it was."

Mr Ong, who had high blood pressure, suffered a stroke last year but recovered. He began feeling unwell on Sept 1, and told his family about it on Sept 3.

They initially thought it was an allergic reaction but told him to get tested anyway. He tested positive for Covid-19 on Sept 4, and was taken to a hotel to be isolated the same day. Ms Ong said he spent several days in the hotel and appeared to be getting better. But within a week, he was taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

"He was still okay initially, with my cousins still calling and speaking to him from the United States," said Ms Ong. "But his condition took a sudden turn and he was moved to the intensive care unit."

Mr Ong, who was fully vaccinated, died at CGH at around 6pm on Oct 2.

His family said they have decided against holding a wake as senior citizens should not be encouraged to gather at this time.

But they are trying to arrange a memorial, and have put up a memorial page in his name at www.gatheringus.com/memorial/ michael-ong-teong-seng/8094