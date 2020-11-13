Plane tickets to Hong Kong snapped up within 24 hours

Tickets for flights from Singapore to Hong Kong were snapped up a day after the announcement that quarantine-free leisure travel between the two cities will start on Nov 22.

Tickets for one-way direct flights from Singapore to Hong Kong by Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Cathay Pacific Airways from Nov 22 to the end of the month were sold out by 5.30pm yesterday.

One-way direct flights from Hong Kong to Singapore were sold out at 8pm.

Noting the "positive response" for bookings since the announcement, Cathay Pacific told The Straits Times that seats for the flight from Hong Kong to Singapore departing on Nov 22 sold out within 24 hours after it was made available.

SIA said it has seen an increase in bookings since the announcement, but declined to reveal figures due to commercial sensitivity.

Both airlines are currently the only ones allowed to operate flights under the air travel bubble arrangement announced on Wednesday.

As of last night, one-way economy tickets from Singapore to Hong Kong in December cost between $397 and $586 for SIA flights.

For the same route, Cathay Pacific's economy tickets ranged from $347 to $648.

The air travel bubble provides for one flight a day into each city, with 200 passengers allowed per flight.

From Dec 7, this will be doubled to two flights a day into each city.

JUMP IN ONLINE SEARCHES

Travel services provider Trip.com yesterday said searches on its booking platform for flights from Singapore to Hong Kong jumped by 200 per cent just three hours after the announcement.

Searches for flights from Hong Kong to Singapore grew by 300 per cent.

Similarly, searches on travel booking platform Expedia for travel between Singapore and Hong Kong more than tripled after the announcement.

Hotel searches rose as well.