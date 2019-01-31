Plans in place to revamp Orchard Road

Dhoby Ghaut will be a green zone with family-friendly attractions such as outdoor playgrounds.

Travelling from one end of Orchard Road to the other will eventually be a different experience, as plans are afoot to transform the 2.4km stretch into a more lively street.

Part of the road may go car-free to connect green spaces at the Istana Park, Dhoby Ghaut Green and the open space at Plaza Singapura and turn it into a garden oasis.

These were among the proposed plans to rejuvenate Singapore's shopping belt unveiled yesterday, following a six-month study and consultations with stakeholders.

In a joint statement, the Singapore Tourism Board, Urban Redevelopment Authority and National Parks Board (NParks) said new retail concepts, attractions, entertainment and events will be introduced to the Tanglin, Somerset, Orchard and Dhoby Ghaut sub-precincts.

The heart of Orchard Road will remain the retail core, with more mixed-use developments to be built along Orchard Boulevard. Starting in April, the Orchard Road Business Association will begin a year-long trial to bring activities, such as retail and food and beverage pop-ups, to the pedestrian walkways.

Side streets such as Killiney Road and Orchard Turn will also be enhanced for better connectivity, while elevated link bridges may be built to make it easier for visitors to cross the junctions of Orchard and Paterson roads, the agencies said.

Dhoby Ghaut will be a green zone with family-friendly attractions such as outdoor playgrounds. Tanglin will be branded a mixed-use neighbourhood with arts and artisanal choices, with the conserved Tudor Court, for example, housing more arts and cultural offerings.

Somerset will strengthen its positioning as a youth hub with new lifestyle options and the possible transformation of the Grange Road open-air carpark into a dedicated events space, the agencies said.

To "bring back the Orchard", NParks is also looking to plant more trees and shrubs along Orchard Road, starting next year, with a different colour palette for each sub-precinct.

Experts said that the ideas are a good move, but the real transformation needs to happen inside the street's malls.

A public exhibition on the plans for Orchard Road is being held at Orchard Fountain Corner beside 313@Somerset until Feb 13 to gather feedback. Details will be available until May 31 at https://ura.sg/orchardrd