Play virtual hide-and-seek at Children's Season

Standees of Ai, the mascot for Children's Season 2020 created by homegrown creative artist Peter Draw, seen at the front lawn of the Malay Heritage Centre.

Children keen to play hide-and-seek can now band together online to find a new lovable friend called Ai.

They can locate hidden clues or treasures and discover a special outfit for Ai - a six-year-old boy who travels the world and shares a strong bond with his grandfather.

The Web and mobile game will also allow users to navigate panoramic photographs of museum spaces.

Called Ai Love Museum: Hide-N-Seek, it is one of many offerings at this year's Children's Season, organised by the National Heritage Board (NHB) and the Museum Roundtable.

This year, there are over 70 family-friendly exhibitions and programmes on offer at more than 20 museums around the island.

NHB deputy chief executive Alvin Tan said last Friday: "Our goal is to provide some kind of relief and cheer to Singaporeans during this period of Covid-19.

"Parenting during a pandemic is only going to get tougher, so the Roundtable decided to rally, develop and offer family-friendly programmes so Singaporeans can enjoy a 'Singapoliday'."

Children's Season was slated to take place between May and June, but everything ground to a halt in April when the circuit breaker kicked in. After phase two started, programmes were revised to factor in safe distancing measures.

At the centre of this year's Children's Season is Ai, a mascot created by local artist Peter Draw. Mr Draw, 36, was roped in after Mr Tan caught sight of a 5m-high inflatable figure of Ai put up for an unrelated event outside Victoria Concert Hall last year.

"All good things are always a collaborative effort," said Mr Draw.

Children's Season, which kicked off last Saturday, will run until Jan 3, and 54 out of its 73 events are free.