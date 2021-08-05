Singapore

PM Lee to deliver National Day Message on Sunday

Aug 05, 2021 06:00 am

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the country in a televised message on Sunday, a day before National Day.

He will deliver his speech in English on CNA at 6.45pm.

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat will deliver the message in Mandarin on television at 9.45pm on Channel 8. It will also be aired on radio on Capital 958.

Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli will deliver the message in Malay at 8.30pm on Suria.

TAMIL

Minister for Transport S. Iswaran will deliver the message in Tamil on television at 9pm on Vasantham and on radio on Oli 968.

The National Day Message in all four languages will also be available on the website of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) (www.pmo.gov.sg) and the PMO YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/pmosingapore) after the first broadcasts, the PMO said in a statement yesterday. - THE STRAITS TIMES

