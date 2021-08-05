PM Lee to deliver National Day Message on Sunday

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address the country in a televised message on Sunday, a day before National Day.

He will deliver his speech in English on CNA at 6.45pm.

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat will deliver the message in Mandarin on television at 9.45pm on Channel 8. It will also be aired on radio on Capital 958.

Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli will deliver the message in Malay at 8.30pm on Suria.

TAMIL

Minister for Transport S. Iswaran will deliver the message in Tamil on television at 9pm on Vasantham and on radio on Oli 968.