PM Lee to deliver National Day Rally speech on Sunday evening

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will speak in Malay and Mandarin from 6.45pm to 7.15pm, and in English from 8pm to 9.15pm. TNP PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
SHERMAINE ANG
Aug 24, 2021 06:00 am

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his National Day Rally speech on  Sunday evening at Mediacorp.

He will speak in Malay and Mandarin  from 6.45pm to 7.15pm, and in English  from 8pm to 9.15pm, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement yesterday.

The rally – called off last year due to  Covid-19 – is seen as the most important  political speech of the year. It traditionally involves policy changes and a charting of Singapore’s future direction.

In an interview last week, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said PM Lee’s rally  speech will look at the full range of measures to continue lifting the incomes of  Singaporeans, especially those at the  lower end.

The speech will also cover ways to  ensure fair hiring and human resource  practices, so that both the Singaporean  core and foreign professionals complement each other, Mr Wong said.

The minister noted that countries  everywhere face the same concerns over  whether foreigners are taking over jobs  and opportunities for locals, and these  concerns have been amplified by the pandemic.

In his National Day message on Aug 8,  PM Lee had highlighted anxieties over foreigners as one of three difficult issues  brought out by the pandemic that Singapore needs to deal with.

He also gave an indication of the two  other issues he will address in his rally  speech – helping lower-wage workers to  progress, and managing issues of race  and religion.

The National Day Rally will be broadcast on local television channels and  radio stations and live-streamed on the  Prime Minister’s Office’s YouTube page  as well as the Facebook pages of PM Lee  and government feedback unit Reach.

The Straits Times will also live-stream  the rally on its website, Facebook page  and YouTube page.

ST will be bringing you live coverage of  the annual event on their website. Get  instant updates on key announcements  from their live blog.
 

