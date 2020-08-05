Singapore

PM Lee to deliver televised National Day message

Aug 05, 2020 06:00 am

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will be addressing the country in a televised message come Sunday, on National Day.

His message at 10am in English will be aired on Channel NewsAsia, Channel 5 and CNA938 before the broadcast of the Padang parade, which is set to begin at 10.15am.

Concurrently, the National Day message will be delivered in Mandarin by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Channel 8, Channel U and Capital 958. Mr Heng is also Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Finance Minister.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Social and Family Development Minister and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, will deliver the message in Malay on Suria and Warna 974, while Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran will deliver the message in Tamil on Vasantham and Oli 968.

Messages in all four languages will be available on the Prime Minister's Office's website and YouTube channel after the broadcasts, the office said yesterday.

The four ministers also delivered the National Day message in the four official languages last year on the eve of National Day.

Worker in stable condition after allegedly slitting his throat at dorm
Singapore

Migrant worker in stable condition after allegedly slitting his throat at dorm

Related Stories

Firms, organisations bringing cheer for National Day

10 nabbed for riding PMDs, e-bikes dangerously on bridge and roads

Suicide rate among people in their 20s worry experts

PM Lee delivered his message last year against the backdrop of Changi Airport's Jewel, which he held up as symbolic of the country's daring to pursue the new. - THE STRAITS TIMES

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

COMMUNITY ISSUES