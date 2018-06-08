Singapore

PM Lee joins Muslims for iftar at Maarof Mosque

(From left) Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli and Muis chief executive Abdul Razak Maricar. TNP PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
The Maarof Mosque in Jurong West was a hive of activity yesterday evening, as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli joined 700 people for iftar, or the breaking of fast.

Before the meal of traditional Malay dishes, Mr Lee was given a tour of the $16.8 million mosque, which opened in late 2016 and is one of the largest here.

The four-storey mosque has a floor area of 2,500 sq m and boasts features such as signs in Braille and special listening zones in the prayer halls to cater to congregants with disabilities.

- HARIZ BAHARUDIN

