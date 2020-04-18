PM Lee: Next few days critical in fight against coronavirus

The next few days will be crucial in Singapore's efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Saturday (April 18).

PM Lee's post came on the day the Ministry of Health confirmed a record 942 cases, 14 of which are Singaporeans or permanent residents, and the vast majority being work-permit holders in foreign worker dormitories. The total number of cases now stand at 5,992, with 11 deaths.

Noting that the numbers in the migrant worker dormitories are still going up, PM Lee added that he expects to see more dormitory cases for a while longer, but the authorities are building up healthcare and isolation facilities to handle the load.

He added that there are a few signs that the circuit breaker measures, which entered the 12th day on Saturday, have helped to bring down the number of cases.

"But we are still worried about hidden cases circulating in our population, which are keeping the outbreak going," he added.

"The next few days will be critical. All of us must do our part, in order to defeat Covid-19."