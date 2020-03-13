PM Lee: Outbreak here under control but will continue for some time

Singapore's outbreak response level will not be raised, nor will the city be locked down as the coronavirus situation here is under control, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

But the outbreak will continue for some time - a year and maybe longer - so Singaporeans need to get used to "baseline things" like practising good personal hygiene and adopting new social norms, he added.

In a video address on his social media channels, Mr Lee outlined the next steps to be taken as the authorities brace for new waves of infection from other countries.

"We are not going to Dorscon (Disease Outbreak Response System Condition) Red. We are not locking down our city like the Chinese, South Koreans or Italians have done," Mr Lee said.

"What we are doing now is to plan ahead for some of these more stringent measures, try them out, and prepare Singaporeans for when we actually need to implement them."

Many countries will likely see full-blown outbreaks with sustained community transmission, Mr Lee said, so travel restrictions will need to be tightened up further temporarily.

But Singapore also cannot completely shut itself off from the world, he added.

CAPACITY

Hospital beds and facilities are also being freed up to create additional capacity to meet any surge in cases.

Reiterating that it would not be possible to hospitalise and isolate every patient, Mr Lee said admitting only the more serious ones will focus resources, speed up response time and minimise deaths.

"But rest assured, any Singaporean who needs urgent medical care, whether for Covid-19 or other illnesses, will be taken care of," Mr Lee added.

He also warned of the need for temporary social distancing measures, such as suspending school, staggering work hours, or compulsory telecommuting, in the event of a spike in cases.

"The extra brakes will slow down transmission of the virus, prevent our healthcare system from being overwhelmed."

Thanking frontline workers for their hard work and Singaporeans for their trust in and support of the Government, Mr Lee said the psychological aspect of this fight was critical.

"If we keep up our guard and take practical precautions to protect ourselves and our families, we will be able to keep our economy going and carry on with our daily lives," he said.

"In such a crisis, everyone has a part to play."