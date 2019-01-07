PM Lee presents more than 1,000 bursaries to students

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong presented more than 1,100 bursary awards to deserving students residing in the Teck Ghee area.

The presentation ceremonies took place on Saturday and yesterday at Townsville Primary School.

A total of 380 students received the Teck Ghee Citizens' Consultative Committee (CCC) Bursary Awards, and 779 received the Ministry of Education Edusave Awards.

Ranging from $100 to $500, the MOE Edusave Awards recognise students who excel in academic and non-academic domains in their institutions.

The Teck Ghee CCC Bursary Awards ranged from $300 for primary school pupils, to $500 for students at polytechnics.

At the ceremony, Mr Lee, who is also an MP for Ang Mo Kio GRC, praised all the recipients for their efforts and achievements.

In his speech, Mr Lee singled out outstanding students, including Chloe Wee Xin Lei.

A Primary 6 pupil at Townsville Primary, she received the Edusave Award for Achievement, Good Leadership and Service, and the Edusave Character Award.

Mr Lee said in his speech that Chloe was voted in as a class councillor and is well-liked and respected by her classmates.

Mr Lee also said Chloe demonstrated empathy with her friends, voluntarily helping a classmate with behavioural difficulties adjust to life at school.

"When he disrupted class activities by throwing chairs and slamming doors and others were scared, I helped him calm down," Chloe said. "I want to be of help to other students in the future too."