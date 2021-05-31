PM Lee to provide update on Covid-19 fight at 4pm on Monday

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will address Singaporeans on the country's approach to tackling Covid-19 and keeping the virus in check, in a broadcast at 4pm today.

The number of new community cases has stabilised over the last two weeks, and tightened measures to keep Singaporeans safe are working, he said yesterday in a Facebook post announcing his speech.

"Thank you for staying home and complying with the guidelines," he said. "I intend to share with you how we plan to keep Covid-19 under control, while progressively opening up again. The solution: testing, contact tracing, and vaccinating, all faster, and more. Also: What will the new normal be like?"

PM Lee's post comes amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks, which has since stabilised.

The rise in cases saw Singapore impose its strictest curbs on social gatherings and public activities since last year's circuit breaker period.

Dining in at restaurants and hawker centres is no longer allowed and gatherings have to be limited to two people, among other measures in place under the current phase two (heightened alert).

Employers must also make working from home the default arrangement.

The restrictions, in place since May 16, are expected to be in force until at least June 13.

NEW CASES

Yesterday, the Health Ministry reported 25 new Covid-19 cases, comprising 19 that were locally transmitted and six which were imported. This takes Singapore's total Covid-19 tally to 62,028.

Last Friday, the Government announced an $800 million package of support measures to help companies and individuals tide over this period, including enhanced wage subsidies under the Jobs Support Scheme and rental relief for small companies and non-profit groups.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who is co-chair of the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19, said in announcing the support measures that the recent restrictions have had an effect in controlling the spread of the virus, and he did not expect new restrictions to be introduced.

More than 2.1 million people in Singapore have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, with over 1.6 million having had the full regimen of two doses.

PM Lee last gave a national broadcast on the Covid-19 situation last December, ahead of Singapore moving to phase three, and easing restrictions and capacity limits.

This article first appeared in The Straits Times.