PM Lee: Remain calm, do not spread rumours

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday called on Singaporeans to remain calm, practise good hygiene and avoid spreading false rumours as the Wuhan virus situation continues to develop.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee outlined the latest measures taken by Singapore to guard against the spread of the novel coronavirus, which emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan last month.

He said local transmission of the virus has not happened, but warned that it could, and that Singaporeans have to be prepared for it.

To date, all seven confirmed cases in Singapore are Chinese nationals from Hubei province, whose capital is Wuhan.

The authorities here have suspended entry into or transit through Singapore for people who have recently travelled to Hubei and those with Chinese passports issued in Hubei.

Singapore residents and those holding long-term visit passes who are returning here will be quarantined if they have recently visited Hubei, said PM Lee.

WASH YOUR HANDS

He added: "We will continue to monitor the situation closely and do more if necessary...

"All of us can do our part to limit transmission of germs by practising good hygiene. Wash your hands regularly, and seek medical advice early and wear a mask if you feel unwell."

PM Lee said he has received many messages expressing concerns about the virus.

"I fully understand your feelings. We are all worried for ourselves and our loved ones, here and overseas. The situation is developing rapidly. We have activated our contingency plans, and all our agencies are working together," he said.

Singapore's hospitals and healthcare workers are well prepared, PM Lee said, adding that Singapore has been preparing for something like this ever since the outbreak of Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) in 2003.

Scientists and medical professionals across the world are working round the clock to understand the virus and develop a vaccine, he said.

PM Lee also urged the public not to listen to or spread rumours and untrue reports.