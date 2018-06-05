PM Lee: US, N. Korea have ‘difficult task’

It will not be easy to make a sudden breakthrough at the historic meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on June 12, said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

However, this is "the first step towards both sides resuming a dialogue", added Mr Lee in an interview with veteran US journalist Tom Plate, who authored Conversations With Lee Kuan Yew.

On the impending summit in Singapore, Mr Lee said the US and North Korea have "a difficult task".

"This summit is taking place at not very long notice, and without... extensive preparation or contact between both sides," noted Mr Lee, whose comments were published in a column in Hong Kong's South China Morning Post yesterday.

Last Friday, Mr Trump told reporters the June 12 summit may not immediately yield an agreement, although he said "we are going to deal, and we are really going to start a process".

On why Singapore was chosen as a venue, Mr Lee said this shows the Republic is friends with both parties, and they believe it can do a good job of hosting the summit.

Mr Plate asked Mr Lee if the US relationship with China is going to swing back and forth, as in the past, or whether a fundamental cleavage is starting to push both countries apart.

Mr Lee replied: "It does not have to go that way. But from the trade frictions, it can easily develop into a wider mistrust.

"Because now, it is not just trade, exchange or currency exchange rates, but you (the US) are also blocking their investments, more than before.

"If you do not want to run a trade deficit with them, yet you do not want to sell them what they want to buy - either companies or strategic goods - then what is the outcome?"

Asked if he buys the argument that eccentric US leadership can make the Chinese look more cosmopolitan, Mr Lee said some Chinese people think so, finding it a strategic chance for China as long as Mr Trump is president.

While China is thinking strategically, said Mr Lee, "I am not sure whether America is thinking strategically about its relationship with China, or its role in the wider world".

He believes binary thinking in international relations is a double-edged sword, as the "they good, we bad" approach is not productive.

Mr Lee said: "Do you (the US) conclude the Chinese have to be like you... to be your friend? Or do you conclude that they do not have to be like you, yet you can still do business with them?"

He hopes Americans can come to the second conclusion.

"(The Chinese) do not think less of you just because you do not have a Communist Party of the United States," he said.