PMD ban in void decks starts

PMD users can be fined up to $5,000 for flouting the by-laws.

Personal mobility devices (PMDs), bicycles and power assisted bicycles have been banned from void decks and all common properties at Housing Board estates in 15 towns.

These exclude public paths where device use is allowed under the Active Mobility Act.

The ban comes from the 15 People's Action Party (PAP) town councils' revision of existing Common Property and Open Spaces By-Laws, which took effect on Sunday.

In a press release yesterday, Dr Teo Ho Pin, coordinating chairman of the PAP town councils, said the ban does not apply to personal mobility aids such as motorised wheelchairs.

A two-month advisory period, till Oct 31, will give PMD users time to adapt to the new regulation.

The town councils will issue offenders a warning letter for the first offence during this grace period.

Thereafter, it will take strict enforcement action in accordance with the revised By-Laws, said Dr Teo.

"The PAP town councils take a serious view on the safety of our residents and PMD users," he said.

PMD users seen riding recklessly or violating the by-laws may face a maximum fine of $5,000 upon conviction.

The town councils will use some 70,000 PolCam closed-circuit television cameras and lift surveillance systems to identify reckless PMD users.

Educational posters in four languages will also be displayed at all lift lobbies to create public awareness.

GRACIOUS

Dr Teo said: "We urge all PMD users, cyclists and residents to keep a close community watch, promote a gracious and safe environment for all, and join in our efforts to keep our towns a safer living environment for all."

The ban was announced in Parliament last month by the Senior Minister of State for Transport, Dr Lam Pin Min.

In addition to the ban, $50 million is to be set aside to improve active mobility infrastructure at PMD-related accident hot spots.

In April, a 65-year-old woman was knocked down by an e-scooter rider at a void deck in Bukit Batok.

She was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital with bruises on her knee, elbow, ribs, chest and shoulder.