PMD catches fire while charging outside Hougang flat

A fire related to a personal mobility device (PMD) broke out outside a Housing Board unit on Monday - the same day Parliament announced the ban of e-scooters on footpaths.

The fire, which started at about 5pm, appeared to have been caused by a non-UL2272 certified PMD that was charging in a corridor at Block 927 Hougang Street 91, according to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Two residents of the flat, in a state of shock , were assessed by an SCDF paramedic but they refused to be taken to hospital.

When The New Paper visited the flat yesterday afternoon, voices could be heard inside, but the people did not answer the doorbell.

EXPLOSION SOUNDS

Madam Joanna Tan, who lives on the same level, said: "I heard explosion sounds from my room. When I came out (of the room) to check, I saw a piece of burning plastic land outside my gate. I was scared.

"I could see thick black smoke coming from outside my neighbour's house. I immediately called them to evacuate, but they were trapped inside as the fire had become too big to escape."

The 56-year-old clerk was alone at home with her two cats when the incident happened.

"At first, I tried to help put out the fire with three buckets of water but it was getting too big. Luckily, the SCDF came shortly after," she said.

Madam Tan, who has known her neighbours for 20 years, said they had their PMD for about six months. She would sometimes see them riding along the corridors.

She said: "I support the ban of e-scooters on pavements. I think it has been dangerous for all of us."

According to Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, a next-door neighbour, who wanted to be known only as Madam Lee, said: "As my unit was in direct line of the fire, I was unable to escape, I could only call my husband for help."

PMDs, bicycles and power-assisted bicycles have been banned from void decks and all common properties in HDB estates since Sept 1.

Owners of non-UL2272 certified PMDs are encouraged to dispose of their devices at designated points as soon as possible.