PMD dangers from bad batteries

Last week, two boys were injured in a fire that broke out in a flat on the 14th storey of Block 104D Canberra Street.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the fire had originated from the battery pack of a personal mobility device (PMD), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The incident is believed to be the first this year where victims suffered injuries as a result of a fire caused by a PMD.

Figures released by SCDF revealed there were 16 cases of fires involving electric bicycles (e-bikes) and PMDs from January to April this year. Of the 16, 10 involved e-scooters.

SCDF responded to 40 cases of fires involving e-scooters last year, more than four times the number of cases it received in 2016.

PMD retailers The New Paper spoke to sought to allay safety concerns of their products.

Mr Victor Lee, general manager of PMD distributor Falcon PEV, said: "It is extremely uncommon for branded or good quality PMDs to catch fire. We encourage consumers to get their batteries and charging adapters from reputable sources - what you pay is what you get."

He added that reliable batteries typically cost around $250 and that the public should be wary of batteries below $200.

Mr Lee, 38, said water could also seep into the batteries in rain and create a short circuit.

Added Mr Lee: "We advise users against riding e-bikes or PMDs in heavy rain, for safety reasons and to prevent water seepage. "

Mr Chew Boon Hur, 37, general manager of Mobot, said consumers should not get their charging products from third-party retailers.

He said: "Battery fires usually occur during charging. Three reasons spring to mind: the charger has issues, the battery pack has no protection circuit, or the protection circuit is malfunctioning."

A protection circuit is found inside most battery packs to cut off the electrical supply in the event of excessive current flow.

MAINTENANCE

Mr Chew said users shouldsend their e-scooters for maintenance every three months.

Mr Sam Ker, 33, a quality assurance engineer, said: "Regular maintenance is key to check if the internal components of the e-scooter are working fine.

"Look out for how fast the battery can charge and discharge power, as well as the extent of wear and tear of components."

Mr Ker advised users to change the batteries in their PMDs every 1 ½ years.

He warned the public against building their own batteries.

"If it is not connected properly, the power within the cell cannot be drained off, and the amount of energy stored inside can be quite frightening."