PMD in fatal collision 'non-compliant': Family of Madam Ong Bee Eng calls for more regulations

The family of Madam Ong Bee Eng is in a state of shock.

The 65-year-old succumbed to her injuries and died on Wednesday after a collision with an e-scooter last Saturday.

Even as they struggle to come to terms with her passing, the family is urging the authorities to impose more regulations on personal mobility devices (PMDs).

The New Paper understands that Madam Ong is believed to be the first fatality from a collision with a PMD on a public path.

Madam Ong's niece, Ms Chloe Sim, 30, told TNP at the wake yesterday that she herself had encountered e-scooters speeding dangerously past her.

She said: "I've heard of the dangers of PMDs and sometimes when I'm walking, they zoom right past and I'll move out of the way. You don't really think much about it.

"But now that it has happened to my aunt and hit so close to home, it can happen to anyone."

In a statement yesterday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) extended its condolences to Madam Ong's family, and said it and the police are investigating the case for offences under the Active Mobility Act and the Penal Code.

LTA also said the PMD involved was a non-compliant PMD which exceeded the prescribed weight limit and width limit for use on public paths.

"We have zero tolerance towards those who show flagrant disregard for our regulations and endanger public safety," it added.

Eyewitnesses said the e-scooter collided into Madam Ong at high speed.

She was cycling to her home in Chai Chee when the accident happened on Saturday night.

She suffered severe brain injury, fractured ribs and a fractured collarbone.

The family opted to keep her on life support, but she died four days later.

Ms Sim said: "My aunt was healthy. She managed to hang on for days even with such extensive injuries. She was very strong. It's just not fair."

On Wednesday, the police said the e-scooter rider, 20, had been arrested, and the case is being investigated as causing death by rash act.

Ms Sim hopes the case will be concluded quickly so that the family can have closure.

"The police told us that investigations may take a while. Until now, we still don't have a clear picture as to what happened. We hope justice will be served."

After the incident, a petition on change.org calling for the ban of PMDs and e-bikes gained traction.

By midnight, it had more than 38,000 signatures.

Ms Sim said some of her family members also shared the link with their friends.

She said: "I don't think that the government will ban PMDs, but we just hope for more regulations to be imposed, and maybe harsher penalties to be given for such offences.

"A PMD can go as fast as a car. But drivers have licences, they have to go through lessons that teach them to drive responsibly. PMDs should also have the same regulations. We don't want anymore people to get hurt."