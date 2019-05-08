PMD regulations abroad

FRANCE

Electric scooters will be banned from pavements in France from September after backlash from the public due to congestion and accidents.

PERU

Motorised scooters have been banned from sidewalks and pedestrian areas since April after a woman in the capital, Lima, broke both arms in a collision with an e-scooter.

SPAIN

E-scooters are banned from sidewalks, bus lanes and streets with more than one lane in each direction in Madrid and Barcelona.

NETHERLANDS

In Amsterdam, both e-scooter riders and cyclists are banned from riding on the sidewalk. E-scooter riders are also banned from the cycling path.

GERMANY

E-scooters are illegal in here but laws are being passed to allow them on footpaths with a speed limit of 12kmh.

AUSTRALIA

E-scooter laws differ from state to state. For instance, Queensland allows e-scooters on footpaths with a speed limit of 25kmh.

In New South Wales, it is illegal to ride an electric scooter anywhere other than on private property.