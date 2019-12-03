PMD rider and car driver arrested after argument

The video circulating online shows the driver and PMD rider arguing and acting aggressively towards each other.

A personal mobility device (PMD) rider, 35, and a driver, 43, have been arrested after video footage of them arguing on Enggor Street in Tanjong Pagar was circulated online.

The video uploaded by SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page and citizen journalism site Stomp on Nov 28 showed a clip from the driver's dashboard camera where a PMD rider was seen riding in the rightmost lane before being overtaken by a car.

A loud banging sound could be heard when the driver slowed down.

The car stopped and then both the driver and rider got into an argument.

In a different clip taken from another vehicle's dashboard camera, the driver was seen pushing the car's door against the PMD rider.

The PMD rider then opened the door further and reached into the driver's seat.

In a statement on Sunday the police said: "The driver and PMD rider argued and acted aggressively to each other before parting ways."

Officers from the Central Police Division arrested the driver on Saturday and the PMD rider on Sunday.

If convicted of the offence of rash act, the two could be fined up to $2,500 or imprisoned for up to six months, or both.

The police have reminded road users to observe proper traffic rules and not to take the law into their own hands. - HIDAYAH ISKANDAR