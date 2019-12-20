PMD rider arrested over alleged assault on Yio Chu Kang Road

A dispute over the right of way on a walkway led to a scuffle between a man and a personal mobility device (PMD) user.

On Nov 26, a police report was made by a man claiming to have been assaulted by another man riding his PMD on a pedestrian walkway along Yio Chu Kang Road.

As a result of the argument, the victim suffered facial injuries.

Yesterday, the police said in a press release that officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division managed to establish the identity of the PMD rider, 24, through follow-up investigations.

He was arrested three weeks later on Dec 17 along Hougang Street 31 for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means.

Police investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty, the man can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

The incident comes after Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan revealed in Parliament last month that almost 300 people were treated last year at hospitals for PMD-related accidents, with about a sixth of the injuries being severe.

E-scooter riders have until Dec 31 to adapt to the new rule before authorities start cracking down on non-compliant users.

Those caught riding an e-scooter on footpaths can be fined up to $2,000 or jailed for up to three months or both.

In yesterday's statement, police said it takes a serious view of anyone involved in criminal activities and will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those breaking the law.