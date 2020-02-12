PMD rider charged with attacking elderly man with belt

A man on a personal mobility device (PMD) was charged yesterday with attacking an elderly man with a belt.

Muhammad Jazli Jamal, 33, was charged with one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

He allegedly attacked the 72-year-old man at about 2.15pm on Nov 29 last year.

According to court documents, the incident happened at the walkway in front of Block 237B Punggol Place.

Muhammad Jazli is alleged to have used the belt to hit the elderly man on the head, causing him to suffer lacerations on his forehead.

In a release on Monday evening, the police said the accused was riding a PMD along the footpath and had an argument with the elderly man, who was taken to hospital after being attacked.

E-scooters have been banned from footpaths by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) since Nov 5 last year.

The police said they have since observed more cases of fights and harassment arising from confrontations between PMD riders and pedestrians.

HURLED VULGARITIES

It cited one case where five PMD riders on a footpath hurled vulgarities at a man who filmed them and also pushed him from the back, causing him to suffer minor injuries.

In another case, a PMD rider was riding on a footpath and rang his bell for a pedestrian to give way.

The pedestrian did not do so, and punched the rider after he was stopped from recording a video.

The police advised pedestrians and PMD riders to keep the peace and refrain from confrontations.

The police said: "PMD riders are also reminded to adhere to LTA regulations and not ride on unauthorised areas.

"The police will investigate all reports and take action against those who intentionally harass or cause hurt to others."

Muhammad Jazli is expected to be back in court on Feb 25.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, he can be jailed for up to three years, or fined up to $5,000, or both.