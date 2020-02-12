PMD rider fined $4,000 for assaulting man after argument

Siddons punched a man on the cheek and chest.

A Foodpanda delivery rider was fined $4,000 yesterday for attacking a man he had hit while riding his e-scooter.

Rominico Ezekiel Siddons, 25, who was a student at the Institute of Technical Education, pleaded guilty to one count of voluntarily causing hurt.

At 9pm on July 24 last year, Siddons was doing a delivery and was riding through the Pasir Ris Town Park towards Pasir Ris Drive 4.

A 60-year-old man was walking on the footpath in the park at the time.

Siddons decided to overtake him from the left, but his delivery bag hit the man as he was doing so.

Despite feeling the bag hit the victim, Siddons did not stop.

Upset that he did not get an apology, the victim shouted a vulgarity at the accused, who dismounted and approached the man in an aggressive manner.

They argued over who should apologise, and Siddons punched the victim on the cheek and chest.

They continued arguing, until two passers-by separated them.

The victim called the police.

But while waiting for the police to arrive, Siddons received another food delivery order and left.

CONFRONTED

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Tongyi told the court Siddons aggressively confronted the victim before turning violent.

She asked the court to impose a fine of $4,000.

Siddons' lawyer Gogulakannan Suppayya told the court his client was working part-time as a delivery rider as his family was facing financial difficulties.

He added that the accused suffered from anger management issues and was remorseful, and has been seeking treatment.

District Judge Jasvender Kaur noted Siddons' financial difficulties and allowed him to pay the fine in instalments.

If he does not pay the fine, he will have to spend two weeks in jail in default.

For voluntarily causing hurt, he could have been jailed for up to three years, or fined up to $5,000, or both.