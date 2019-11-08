Singapore

PMD rider jailed after hitting boy, who suffered skull fracture

Adeline Tan
Nov 08, 2019 06:00 am

A child suffered a skull fracture and moderate temporary hearing loss after he was hit by an e-scooter on a park connector.

The e-scooter rider, Neo Wei Chia, 42, who is self-employed, was given five days' jail yesterday after he pleaded guilty to negligently causing grievous hurt.

In April last year, the victim's grandmother was riding a bicycle along the Punggol Park Connector with the victim, six, in the back.

As the bicycle was nearing the entrance of their condominium, the victim told his grandmother that he wanted to get off and he did so.

Deputy Public Prosecutor R. Arvindren said the grandmother continued to cycle ahead as the boy ran along the left side of the park connector.

Neo, who was riding the e-scooter and going fast on the right side of the park connector,had a clear view of the path which the victim was running on, but did not slow down.

When the boy suddenly crossed to the right side of the park connector, Neo braked.

But he could not stop in time and crashed into the back of the boy. Both fell to the ground, and the boy bled from his left ear. He was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital where he was found to have suffered abrasions, lacerations and a skull fracture. Neo suffered abrasions.

The boy, who was hospitalised for 14 days, has recovered. Neo's lawyer K. Jayakumar Naidu said Neo had offered to pay for the boy's medical expenses. 

