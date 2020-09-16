PMD rider who hurt enforcement officers jailed

Caught riding an illegal personal mobility device (PMD) during enforcement checks, he tried to escape.

Lee Kheng Chuah, 45, then turned violent, pushing the hand of a female Land Transport Authority (LTA) officer who was trying to stop him, causing her to lose balance.

Yesterday, Lee was jailed for three weeks after pleading guilty to one charge of using criminal force on the LTA officer.

Another charge of voluntarily causing hurt to a Cisco officer was taken into consideration.

On Sept 2 last year at about 4.15pm, Cisco officers were conducting enforcement checks on PMDs when they saw Lee riding his device near Woodlands Avenue 9.

They approached him and found that the PMD had exceeded the weight limit.

But when told to stay put, he became uncooperative, wanting to ride off.

He used criminal force on one of the Cisco officers by continuously holding onto her hand, causing her to lose balance.

When an LTA officer tried to turn off his PMD, he pushed her hand away, also causing her to lose her balance.

The police were then called.

The LTA officer was found to have suffered injuries to her neck, arm and shin, and was given four days' medical leave.

Lee is currently out on $15,000 bail and is expected to begin serving his sentence on Sept 30.

For using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging her duty, he could have been jailed for up to four years, or fined, or both.