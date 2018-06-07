PMD safety advocate knocked down by e-scooter rider

Madam Cassandra Ho lost consciousness momentarily and was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Madam Cassandra Ho, 49, is a volunteer with the active mobility patrol (AMP) team that promotes safe riding habits among cyclists and e-scooter riders.

But on Tuesday afternoon, an e-scooter allegedly crashed into her on a footpath towards Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

She lost consciousness and woke up to find herself lying in a pool of blood.

The AMP partners the Land Transport Authority to educate the public on safe riding habits and active mobility rules.

Madam Ho patrols Kovan and Hougang to issue road safety advisories to riders of personal mobility devices (PMDs).

Speaking to The New Paper over the phone yesterday, Madam Ho said: "It is ironic. I never expected to be hurt by an e-scooter especially when I am always telling riders to follow the speed limit and respect pedestrian safety."

The housewife, who has taken part in three beauty pageants and holds the title Elite Mrs Singapore Asean 2016, was heading towards the community garden at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park when the accident occurred.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force spokesman told TNP they were alerted to the incident at the park near Block 237, Bishan Street 22, at about 2pm.

Madam Ho was assessed by paramedics and taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

She suffered a 3cm long cut at the back of her head, a bruise under her right eye and a swollen right cheek.

She said: "I have no recollection of the accident.

"The doctor said I will have to be hospitalised for two to three more days for observation."

Yesterday, Chinese evening daily Lianhe Wanbao reported the e-scooter rider, 47, had stayed at the scene to assist Madam Ho and called the ambulance.

She said her husband intends to file a police report.

SAFETY

She said: "PMD riders have to follow rules and speed limits because it could be a matter of life and death.

"Pedestrian safety is always the most important."

On average, there are about three accidents involving PMD users every week on public roads and paths.

There were 110 accidents between January and September last year, with about 30 of them occurring on public paths and involving pedestrians and a mobility device.

The rest took place at road junctions and on roads when users flouted traffic rules.

On Sunday night, Madam Violet Poh, 60, was involved in an accident with a teen cyclistat Tampines Park Connector.

She suffered severe trauma to her head and is on life support.

Police have arrested a teenage cyclist involved in the case.