PMD seller fined $50,000 for falsely labelled adaptors

A gadget supplier was fined $50,000 yesterday for selling falsely labelled charging adaptors for personal mobility devices (PMDs).

iPassion Group, which sells PMDs and accessories, had affixed safety marks on unregistered charging adaptors and were selling them.

The company pleaded guilty to 15 charges for failing to comply with the Consumer Protection (Safety Requirements) Regulations administered by Enterprise Singapore, with another 34 similar charges taken into consideration.

Enterprise Singapore said iPassion had supplied 30 models of adaptors with the safety mark, but only eight of them had been registered. The 22 unregistered models were affixed with similar safety marks issued to the registered adaptors.

iPassion was investigated from April 2016 after a consumer's feedback.

Enterprise Singapore seized more than 900 unregistered adaptorsand ordered the firm to immediately cease supplying the adaptors. More than 90 per cent of the affected models, sold from March 2015 to May 2016, have been recalled.

Consumers who bought adaptors with model numbers XVE4200200, XVE-5460200, XVE3740300 and XVE-2940200 and variations of them during that period should stop using them immediately.

Enterprise Singapore said it takes a serious view of such breaches and will not hesitate to take legal action.

"We encourage consumers to play their part by taking into account safety considerations when purchasing and using charging adaptors," it said.

There has been a spate of fires linked to charging PMD batteries, many of which are believed to be unregistered.

Anyone found guilty of selling unregistered controlled goods can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both, on each charge.