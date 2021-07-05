Poet Kirpal Singh to donate 3,000 books to spark love for reading

Poet and literary critic Kirpal Singh at the warehouse in Kaki Bukit where he keeps nearly 23,000 books, packed in more than 100 brown boxes. The avid reader plans to donate 3,000 books from his collection to various charities, universities and libraries.

When Professor Kirpal Singh was in Primary 5, his form teacher wrote some advice in his autograph book that remains etched in his mind to this day.

"Never ignore books. Read as widely as you can, for books can give you knowledge which can never be stolen because it is stored in your head."

Over more than 45 years, Prof Singh - the director for educational leadership at Training Vision Institute, a government-approved private education institution - collected an estimated 25,000 books from different places such as California in the United States; Perth, Melbourne and Sydney in Australia; and Papua New Guinea.

A poet and literary critic, Prof Singh has written several collections of poetry and non-fiction books, and has edited literary works.

He was also the director of the Wee Kim Wee Centre at the Singapore Management University from 2008 to 2017.

Last Thursday, Prof Singh spoke about his plans to donate 3,000 books from his collection to various charities, universities and libraries, to promote the love of reading.

These books include a first-edition copy of A Passage To India by E.M. Forster, an early edition of Sons And Lovers by D.H. Lawrence and The Collected Works of Samuel Taylor Coleridge.

Prof Singh said he plans to e-mail various charities and libraries, such as the National Library and Children's Charities Association of Singapore, about his plans by the end of next year.

The Straits Times was visiting Mr Singh at a warehouse in Kaki Bukit where he keeps nearly 23,000 books, packed in more than 100 brown boxes.

As an avid reader who collects books for pleasure, Prof Singh lamented: "I think my species is dying... In all my talks and lectures, I always encourage the love of reading."

He feels that younger generation Singaporeans are being forced to read in school, but most of them later lose the reading habit.

Hoping to enhance creativity, clarity of thinking and openness to playing around with words, Prof Singh wants his books to be given to people who have a genuine love for reading.

He said: "I hope that readers will make full use of their creative imagination to think of how they can use the knowledge derived from the books to create new relationships and opportunities."