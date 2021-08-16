Pofma order for Facebook post suggesting toddler died of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday invoked Singapore's fake news law in response to a Facebook post circulating online that suggested that a three-year-old pre-schooler had died of Covid-19 at the KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH).

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has instructed the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office to issue a general correction direction to Facebook, said MOH in a statement.

The direction requires Facebook to carry a correction notice with a link to the facts to all Singapore users of the social media platform.

It comes a day after MOH debunked the Aug 14 post by a user known as Eileen Loh, which also claimed that the "Delta Plus" Covid-19 variant was now present in Singapore.

NO CASE

The ministry reiterated on Sunday that as at Aug 14, there has been no case of any child that has died from Covid-19 at any hospital in Singapore.

It added that the "Delta Plus" variant has also not been identified in any of the country's known Covid-19 cases.

The Facebook post had additionally insinuated that the child's death was deliberately not reported and the Government had not been transparent in its daily reporting of Covid-19 cases.

In its Sunday statement, MOH urged the public to not spread unsubstantiated information that may cause public alarm and to visit its website www.moh.gov.sg for latest updates on the situation.