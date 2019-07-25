Poignant ending to PUB's Hari Raya short film released

The two orphaned brothers in national water agency PUB's first festive short film have been reunited in a poignant ending.

Din and Zul first captivated viewers here in Kinship, which was released on May 30, ahead of Hari Raya Puasa.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, PUB released the ending in the form of a 5-minute audio story titled Dear Din, From Zul, which its creative team crafted in collaboration with members of the public.

The audio story captures Zul reading a series of letters to Din, telling his side of the story after the brothers were separated on the morning of Hari Raya.

And while the pair do reunite in the end and try to make up for lost time, they face a trying situation.

Dear Din, From Zul So #wheresZul? Will Din and Zul ever reunite? Finally, here’s the ending to Kinship you’ve been waiting for! It is written together with Noor Arfa, Atiqah Ashari and Sam Chiu — the 3 writers who were shortlisted for a storytelling workshop with PUB and the film’s creators. Following the highly engaging and energising brainstorming session at the workshop, we’ve produced the finale in a fresh format that’s a first for PUB – an audio story. We won’t give any spoilers. Listen and find out for yourself. For the best experience, play the video with your headphones/earphones on! Posted by PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency on Tuesday, 23 July 2019

Last month, PUB called for ideas on the ending to the story of two brothers who grew up in an orphanage in the 1960s but later fell out after older brother Din learnt he would be adopted.

SEQUEL

Its message of mending relationships and family ties, which is central to the spirit of Hari Raya, left Facebook users teary-eyed, with many hoping for a sequel that will see the brothers reunite, after the film ended on a cliffhanger.

PUB said that within a week after it urged the public to send in their story ideas for the film's ending, it received more than 200 submissions through Facebook comments and e-mails.

In a statement yesterday, PUB said that three people were selected to participate in an exclusive workshop with the minds behind Kinship, including PUB staff, creative agency Tribal Worldwide and Freeflow Productions director Roslee Yusof.

The selected entries were from Ms Nur Atiqah Ashari, 24; Mr Seneca Chiu Shengkai, 41; and Ms Noor Arfa Mohamad Yusoff, 22.

The trio were hosted for over three hours on July 9 at PUB's headquarters in Scotts Road, where they helped develop the story's ending that was based on the storyline submitted by Ms Noor Arfa.

Mrs Cindy Keng, who is the director of PUB's 3P Network, said the agency was humbled and encouraged by the public's overwhelming response to Kinship.

"We felt that it is only fitting to include our fans' voices as part of this much-anticipated ending and co-create the appropriate ending for Din and Zul," she said.

PUB said the team decided to produce the final ending as an audio story to better capture the sounds of Zul reading his letters to Din, as well as the emotions of the brothers' reunion. The story was recorded with 3D audio effects.