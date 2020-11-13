Pokemon Go to boost local tourism with 300 new Pokestops and Gyms

The Tourism Board has teamed up with American company Niantic to showcase tourist spots with popular smartphone game Pokemon Go.

Fans of Pokemon Go can now visit up to 300 new Pokestops and Gyms at tourist establishments across the island.

These new locations, introduced yesterday, are the latest additions to the augmented reality game, following a tie-up between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Niantic, the American developer behind the popular mobile game.

Their one-year partnership, announced by STB yesterday, is part of the SingapoRediscovers campaign launched in July this year to support local businesses.

The augmented reality game first arrived in Singapore in 2016 and involves catching monsters that can be reached only by travelling to physical locations and collecting items at virtual pit stops known as Pokestops.

The new stops in the mobile game, also called Pogo, can be found at hotels, retailers, local attractions as well as food and beverage outlets.

They are also located at tour ticketing stations in 10 areas, including Changi, Chinatown, Joo Chiat and Mandai.

The stops will have an in-app banner that links to the SingapoRediscovers microsite, which showcases ongoing promotions.

Special raids featuring "rare Pokemon" will also be scheduled in some areas, said STB.

Last April, thousands of Pogo fans flocked to Sentosa for South-east Asia's first Pokemon Go Safari event, which also featured "raids".

Raids refer to battles where gamers collaborate to nab powerful and coveted virtual monsters, often attracting massive crowds.

Mindful of safe-distancing restrictions, STB has notified its safe-distancing ambassadors and other government agencies about the ongoing event.