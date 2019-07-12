Police appealing for information on father and son missing since July 2

Mr Chew Poh Soon and his son Darrell Chew were last seen at Block 123 Toa Payoh Lorong 1 (above) on July 2.

The police on Wednesday released an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Mr Chew Poh Soon, 55, and three-year-old Darrell Chew, who are missing.

The father and son were last seen at Block 123 Toa Payoh Lorong 1, on July 2, at about 2pm.

Their neighbour, an 80-year-old retiree, told The New Paper that the family moved there two years ago.

The neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: "When I see the father around, he just smiles and says hello, but I haven't seen him for more than a week."

He said Mr Chew is married to a foreign woman in her mid-30s.

He added: "He has two daughters as well, one in either primary five or six, and the other is a toddler, around four-years-old."

Mr Shi Jian Ming, 35, who has been living in a unit on the same floor for 10 years, said: "I think I've seen him only once or twice. I don't really know much about the family."

Another neighbour, 35, said she would sometimes see their eldest daughter at the void deck of the block.

The part-time administrative employee added: "I sometimes see the family in the lift, but I haven't seen them recently."

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News quoted a neighbour as saying that Mr Chew and his wife had an argument the day he and his son went missing. When TNP visited the flat yesterday, no one answered the door.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr Chew and Darrell can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.