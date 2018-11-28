Police arrest 28 people for illegal gambling in two-day operation

A mahjong set and table were among the items seized during the two-day operation. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

The police conducted an operation last week targeting illegal gambling here.

In a news release yesterday, the police said they arrested 28 people and seized more than $12,700 in cash in the two-day operation on Nov 23 and 24.

The operation, conducted by the Central Police Division, saw 15 men and 13 women aged between 37 and 85 arrested for suspected gambling operations.

Five of the men and two of the women, aged between 54 and 85, were arrested along Race Course Road for illegal bookmaking and punting under the Betting Act.

The other 10 men and 11 women, aged between 37 and 78, were arrested for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act along Jalan Besar and Temple Street.

Gambling paraphernalia including a mahjong table, mahjong set and $12,781 in cash were seized .

The penalty for making bets with a bookmaker or gaming in public is a fine of up to $5,000, or jail up to six months, or both.

Those convicted of bookmaking can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000 and jailed up to five years.Police are investigating.- DAVID SUN